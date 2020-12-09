MILLERSBURG — A South Bend man died and a Millersburg man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Millersburg.
A minivan driven by Harvey Kauffman, of South Bend, collided with a pickup truck driven by Benjamin Mast, Millersburg, at C.R. 44 and Ind. 13 around 2:25 p.m.
Elkhart County police indicated in a news release that Kauffman had pulled into the intersection from C.R. 44 before the collision with Mast’s oncoming truck.
Kauffman, 69, was killed. A passenger in his van, Steven Yoder, of Millersburg, was injured and complained of head pain, the release shows.
Mast did not report any injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
