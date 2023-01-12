Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots with gale force gusts to 35 knots through Friday morning. Waves 5 to 8 feet this afternoon. Waves 6 to 11 feet tonight into Friday evening, then subsiding to 3 to 6 feet Friday night. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Gale Warning from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&