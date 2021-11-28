Valencia café makes for rainy day relief

After the sun comes the rain.
After the cloudless blue skies come the soaking downpours. In the old town of Valencia, Spain, where we are staying, the streets made of stone turn shiny and slick. Under the canvas umbrellas set over cafe tables, we sit down on the edge of the plaza for a drink. We hope they will keep us mostly dry if the rain returns.
And it does in torrents.
The plaza is deserted as the raindrops fall fast and heavy. Only a few other brave souls sit with us. As the rain slows and we get ready to leave, the waiter tells us that Valencia needs the rain but don’t worry, the sun will be back out tomorrow. And he’s right. The day after is balmy and clear, perfect for a four-mile walk down to take in the Mediterranean Sea.
But the rain comes back gently the next day, along with a dampness that penetrates the bones. We’ve never been here in Valencia during their winter weather. Today, we have an umbrella just in case.
We watch our step as we walk to one of our favorite places, on a pedestrian passage. Chairs are tipped over on the outdoor tables so we know we can’t sit out here in the street. And since we just received a negative COVID test result, we’ll get coffee inside where small marble-topped bistro tables are spaced apart for safety.
This is Café de las Horas, a quirky spot to get a drink and somewhat of a Valencia institution.
Our first visit here happened during our second stay in Valencia. We stopped in for a cafe con leche on our way back to our apartment and immediately were drawn in by the warm and gaudy surroundings. Dark red velvet covers the walls while the ceiling is draped beam to beam in navy blue dotted with stars.
On the walls, little naked cherubs look over the scene. Baroque and rococo-style paintings and decorations finish off the look, along with piles of oranges ready to be juiced for their most famous drink, Agua de Valencia.
Last year, right before COVID-19 shut down the world, we sat outside with my sister and her husband to enjoy a pitcher of Agua de Valencia. While we sipped and chatted, people walked by. The sound of Spanish conversations and ringing bells replaced the usual sound of city traffic. On this pedestrian-only street, we feel that we’re part of the neighborhood.
This time around, we drop in a couple of times, mostly at outdoor tables. But when the rain and damp takes over Valencia, a piping hot cup of coffee inside just sounds perfect. Amid the whimsical surroundings and the plush decor, we leave the “frio” (cold here is 51°!) outside and reenergize ourselves.
If you ever get to Valencia, stop in at Cafe de las Horas. Most likely, it will be sunny and you’ll grab an outside table but do peek inside to get a view of the cozy decor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.