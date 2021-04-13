GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday approved use of the city’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program to fund a Phase II environmental site assessment for a former Main Street auto repair shop currently being considered for purchase by the commission.
Tuesday’s approval followed similar action by members of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety during their meeting Monday afternoon.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, the commission in February approved an agreement with Heron Environmental LLC to complete a Phase I environmental site assessment for the former D&T Muffler and Brake property, which is located at 233 S. Main St./113 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Goshen.
Hutsell noted that the property is currently vacant, having most recently been occupied by D&T Muffler and Brake from 2001 through 2019. Prior occupancy included Care Muffler & Brake and Quality Muffler & Brake dating back to 1984, and Colonial Oil Co. from at least 1941 to 1983.
“The report has been completed, and a Phase II ESA is recommended,” Hutsell said of Heron Environmental’s initial findings, noting that the company feels further site assessment is needed prior to the commission’s acquisition of the property. “We requested a proposal from Heron to complete the additional assessment work.”
PHASE I FINDINGS
Per the Heron Phase I assessment, three primary factors led to the recommendation for a Phase II ESA. They included:
• A gas station was operated at the property from at least the 1940s through 1983. Limited closure documentation was only available for one underground storage tank associated with the station, and evidence suggests that three other USTs may remain in-place beneath the existing building, for which no assessment has been performed for verification that the historical operation of the USTs did not result in any spills or releases to the subsurface environment.
• A remnant in-ground hydraulic lift system was observed in the service garage area of the building and the system controls, piping, and subsurface reservoir tank appear to remain in-place. The potential exists for hydraulic oil remaining in the system to leak into the subsurface environment.
• Several 55-gallon drums of unknown liquids/wastes were observed in the service garage area of the building with significant oily surficial staining/oily residue observed on the concrete floor around the drums and in a trench-style floor drain beneath the drums. Significant staining was also observed on the concrete floor within a storage room in the northeastern portion of the building and on the ground surface outside a door at the northwest exterior of the building. The residue/staining and potential spillage to the floor drain is evidence of improper storage and disposal of such materials. The trench-style floor drain in the garage area reportedly discharges to the municipal sanitary sewer system; however, the drain did not appear to be maintained in good condition and the integrity is unknown.
“The Phase I assessment concluded that further assessment would be needed to verify the presence or absence of the historical USTs and to determine if the historical gasoline station and automotive repair operations have adversely impacted the subsurface environment at the property,” Heron’s Phase I study concludes. “If petroleum and/or hazardous materials releases have occurred beneath the building, a potential for a vapor encroachment condition also exists.”
PHASE II PLAN
According to Hutsell, a primary aspect of Heron’s upcoming Phase II ESA will be the use of ground penetrating radar to scan the building’s interior and the area to the west of the building to identify the presence — or absence — of underground storage tanks at the property.
“There’s not clear record on how they were abandoned, whether they were abandoned in place, or whether any sampling was ever done,” Hutsell said of the tanks. “So, we want to properly locate those and then plan for the sampling.”
Also included in the approved Phase II ESA will be:
• Collection of five groundwater samples at the soil sampling locations with subsequent lab analysis for VOCs; and
• Completion of a Phase II ESA report to include a summary of services performed, tabulated analytical results compared to the applicable IDEM Remediation Closure Guide screening levels, figures depicting the property and boring locations, boring logs, laboratory analytical reports and discussion of findings and conclusions.
Total cost for the Phase II work was quoted at $5,450, which will be paid for using grant funding provided by the city’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program
“We have applied, as the commission, to the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program that the city has, and requested funding assistance for this,” Hutsell said of the request. “So, we’re requesting authorization to enter into an agreement with Heron Environmental per the attached scope of work.”
Commission members ultimately approved both the request to enter into a Phase II agreement with Heron Environment, as well as the request to fund the assessment utilizing BRLF grant funding.
OTHER BUSINESS
During their meeting Monday, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members:
• Approved the resignation of Josh Ortiz from the Goshen Fire Department effective Friday.
• Approved a request by Tricia Johnston, representing The Goshen News, for a partial sidewalk closure in front of The Goshen News building, 114 S. Main St., to allow for a facade repair project to proceed.
• Approved a contract with The Airmarking Co. Inc. to provide road striping, including center and fog line striping, on multiple city streets at a cost not to exceed $46,614. All work is to be completed by Aug. 30.
• Approved an agreement with Elkhart County government involving the extension and improvement of needed infrastructure to the proposed Consolidated County Court site, located in the area of U.S. 33, Reliance Road and C.R. 17. The agreement establishes that the city and county will share the costs to construct road improvements along Reliance Road between U.S. 33 and Peddler’s Village Road and along Peddler’s Village Road to the C.R. 17 overpass. The city will commit the first $1 million to fund the referenced projects and agrees to split funding requirements in excess of $1 million with the county on a 50/50 basis. If the estimated project costs exceed $3 million, excluding design costs, either party may elect to terminate the agreement. In such case, the city and county will split design costs on a 50/50 basis. In related action, the commission’s members also approved the agreement during their meeting Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.