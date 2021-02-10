GOSHEN — Longtime Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board member Richard Utley was recently inducted into the 2020 Indiana Association of Fairs & Festivals Hall of Fame.
Each year one representative from each fair/festival is nominated to be submitted into the INAF Hall of Fame where they are honored for their work within the industry. Among those nominated, one individual is chosen for each district to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“I am truly humbled and honored to have been chosen to be in the INAF Hall of Fame this year,” Utley said. “I was very surprised when I heard my name and realized that I was the District 2 inductee.”
Utley has been a member of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board of Directors for more than 22 years.
According to information provided by fair officials, he has served as director at large on the Board’s Executive Committee, on the Long-Range Planning Committee for several terms, as vice president in 2013, president-elect in 2014, president in 2015 and past president in 2016.
He has also served as the camping director for more than 20 years, assisted with all UPS deliveries during the annual fair from 1994-2013, served on the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Foundation Board for several years and has been the Veterans Day/Hometown Hero Day coordinator for the past four years.
From 2015 to 2019, he assisted the Green Earth Day Committee with its Bottle Caps to Benches program, helping the fair recycle more than 30,000 pounds of plastic to be used in the making of 90-plus recycled plastic benches.
“It has been an honor to serve with Rich on the Fair Board,” said Trent Hostetler, 2021 Fair Board president. “Rich is always willing to jump in and help anybody that needs it at the fair.”
Outside of the fair, Utley has volunteered in the Elkhart County 4-H program for many years, has served as the Middlebury Summer Festival Committee since 2007, as chairman of the Middlebury Summer Festival since 2017 and has served on the Middlebury Fall Festival Committee since 2017, fair officials said.
He has also been a member of the Crystal Valley Exchange Club since 2012, serving as president of the club in 2017 and currently serving as its vice president.
He is also a member of the Child and Parent Services Umbrella Advisory Board, working to support families to ensure that every child lives a life free from abuse and neglect.
In 2018, Utley received the Book of Golden Deeds Award for his contribution and time spent working to make our community a better place and was awarded the Friend of the 4-H award in 2015, fair officials reported.
He retired in 2012 after working for Homecrest Cabinets for 41 years.
Utley is also a veteran of the Army, having served from 1965-1971 in the Army Security Agency as a staff sergeant.
“My dad is a wonderful man who has a servant’s heart. He has always put others before himself ever since I was little,” said Jennifer Prough, Utley’s daughter. “He volunteers to give back to all of his communities, big and small and I am so proud to call him my dad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.