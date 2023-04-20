SYRACUSE — North Race RV Resort will receive town sewer and water services following unanimous approval by the Syracuse Town Council Tuesday night.
Steve Showalter of Showalter RV and Debra Hughes, civil engineer, requested the extension of utilities to the resort without annexation.
Hughes said Showalter approached the neighboring properties and they were not interested in being annexed.
Council member Larry Siegel said there might still be a path to annexation because of bills currently moving through the Indiana House right now that if passed, would allow for annexation if they have 75% of assessed value, which Siegel said they would have, and that would force annexation on the neighbors. He said that bill would also eliminate in lieu of annexation agreements.
Showalter said he’s not opposed to being annexed in the future, but he needs the utilities extended now in order to move forward. Musser and Stoelting both said if Showalter was willing to be annexed in the future they’d be willing. Siegel argued that there’d be a cost to the town with no way to recoup if they’re not able to collect property taxes.
Public Works Director Mark Aurich was asked about the cost. Showalter said he was willing to pay the cost. Aurich said they’d just be pumping water and receiving sewage, so the only cost would be to treat the sewage.
Council member Nathan Scherer said the economic impact of the project outweighs any expense. Rigdon said the town could charge out of town utility use up to 150% more than town residents pay and that would be how they could recoup some of their costs.
“I’m all in favor of it,” Musser said. “I’m looking at the big picture.”
The property is located on the Elkhart County-Kosciusko County line on C.R. 29. Showalter said he plans on installing 188 units with eight cabins for those with family members who don’t have an RV.
PUBLIC HEARING
The council hosted a public hearing on a waiver of non-compliance for property tax deductions for QES. Attorney Steve Snyder explained it was regarding the company’s tax abatement for 2021. They filed the compliance form but Snyder said, “Something happened and it was never signed and wasn’t filed with the county auditor.”
He asked the council to approve a waiver of timely filing for 2021 so that the auditor can take the signed compliance form and take the exemption for the 2021 payable 2022 taxes.
No one spoke during the public hearing. The council then went on to approve a resolution allowing the waiver.