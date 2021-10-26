GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a new urgent care facility at the site of the former Long John Silver’s restaurant on Pike Street took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Chicago-based retail development firm Vequity for several developmental variances needed in order to move the project forward.
According to Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for the city, the subject property is located on the southeast corner of Pike Street and Indiana Avenue and is the site of the now-vacant former Long John Silver’s restaurant.
Deegan noted that the existing property is approximately 23,300 square feet in size, consisting almost entirely of hard surface, and includes a 2,114-square-foot building and a parking lot. Residential uses and zoning are located to the south and southwest across Indiana Avenue.
“The petitioners are proposing to redevelop the property as an urgent health care facility,” Deegan told the board. “Improvements will include an approximately 4,000-square-foot building and 34 parking spaces.”
According to Deegan, health offices are permitted in the Business-3 District, and the proposed parking meets zoning ordinance requirements, though several aspects of the proposed design require developmental variance in order to allow the project to move forward. They include:
• The minimum required front building setback on Indiana Avenue and Pike Street is 35 feet. The proposed new building will have a front setback on Indiana Avenue of 10 feet and front setback on Pike Street of 21 feet.
• Minimum parking and driving aisle setbacks along both streets are also 35 feet, and the proposed parking area has a 16-foot front setback on Indiana Avenue and front setback of 14 feet on Pike Street.
• The property to the south is a single family residence. Development of properties zoned B-3 adjacent to residential use requires partial bufferyard landscaping between the two properties. Partial landscaping is a visual barrier with a mix of coniferous trees and shrubs or hedges. The petitioners are proposing to install a six-foot fence along the south property line in place of the required partial landscaping.
According to Jason Gigot, development partner with Vequity, the proposed tenant of the new urgent care facility is a national operator who has already committed to a long-term lease of the site.
“We were approached by this tenant, who is willing to sign a long-term lease of 10 years,” Gigot said. “So, we’re excited to redevelop the corner if you give us the opportunity, and I think it will be definitely a clean-up of the property and bring something that has aesthetic value.”
Deegan recommended that the board approve the requested variances, citing the following:
• The proposed building and parking areas are unlikely to be detrimental to public health and safety. There will be clear and spacious paths for ingress and egress, no structures will be located in any vision clearance areas, and the proposed use itself will benefit public health.
• The abandoned fast food restaurant is falling into disrepair and the property is unsightly. The proposed development will add greenspace, trees and a fence that blocks vehicle lights from projecting onto the property to the south.
• Redeveloping the property for a commercial use that matches the make-up of uses along Pike Street will be difficult on such a small property along two frontages. The three developmental standards for which variances are required are likely difficult to meet with other uses.
The board’s members agreed, and the requested variances were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by the Goshen Department of Redevelopment and Abonmarche Consultants for developmental variances needed in order for the Goshen Parks Department to relocate its current maintenance building at Shanklin Park, which is located within the floodway, to a new site at 610 E. Plymouth Ave. Plans include construction of an approximately 8,400-square-foot building for equipment storage and offices, hard surface parking area including 35 parking spaces, five concrete material-storage bins, a retention basin along the east property line and an eight-foot fence around the perimeter.
• Approved a request by the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners and Jones Petrie Rafinski for developmental variances needed in order install an eight-foot security fence along a portion of Reliance Road. The request is connected to county government’s plans to construct a consolidated court complex on an approximately 23-acre site in west Goshen bounded by Reliance Road, Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 and C.R. 17. The new fence will provide security for courthouse staff using the employee parking area in the south and east portions of the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.