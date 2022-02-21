Ups and downs of February weather

This short month is soon on its way but not before putting me through the ups and downs of Midwest winter weather.
Two snowstorms followed by days of mild temperatures then heavy rains and flooding. It’s what I expect at this time of year but I never quite know how it’s going to come at me. Though we go for daily walks, it seems like February is a good month to hunker down one last time before warmer breezes move in.
I find that my physical and mental health somehow go along for the ride. I have to work hard at not letting the cold tense me up. And then the dampness seems to crawl into my bones. Not to mention the gray skies that sap my energy. When that first hint of sun comes out, my happiness levels increase immediately. That light and brightness do make a striking difference.
From mid-December on, our family has dealt with many trying circumstances. We even started calling it “Christmas Apocalypse”. One thing ended and another popped up. From COVID to hospital stays and then the death of our beloved dog, we all had issues to work through.
My texting game got stronger as I communicated with our daughters on a more regular basis. I never quite know what the next text will bring. Luckily, we keep communicating through it all, and mostly, as we hear each other out, we try to stay on the positive side of things and see the good where we can and roll with the punches.
Since my daughter and I do a Yoga Challenge every January, she and her sister decided to create The Best Day Every Day in February Challenge, as a way to see the positive in every day! I like that idea. Despite the many ugly things that happen, we are looking for reminders to focus on the positive. Sometimes, it’s just the small things that make each day brighter and warmer, no matter what the weather.
Today, I’m sitting outside in the full sun as I write this column, trying to absorb some of that positive energy, storing it up for the next round of twenty degree weather! I know we’ll probably have to put up with at least one round of the lion before the lamb settles in. In the meantime, I’ll continue the Best Day Every Day Challenge and roll it into March.
And feel free to join us in it as well!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.