We awoke in Manitowish Waters to a breakfast at The Lodge and rain. Undaunted, we headed to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for our next quest.
After Florence Wisconsin, we followed Lake Michigan’s shoreline to St. Ignace then over the magnificent Mackinac Bridge. Our quest was Petoskey and a favorite restaurant.
Along the way we witnessed glorious fall foliage, and even snow. Yes, snow on October 7. As we drove east, the temperature dropped, and the rain turned into snow.
Vintage Chophouse and Wine Bar
Whenever in the area, we stay at the Inn at Bay Harbor. Unfortunately, with colors being in prime time, the inn was booked. Luckily, we were able to book at a new Courtyard.
After settling-in, we headed to the Vintage Chophouse at the inn. Upon arriving, we found two seats at the bar. So, we perched there and ordered cocktails from our very astute bartender, Alexa.
This is fine dining at its best, and the dinner menu features steak, but there are also many other choices. You can fulfill your ultimate beef dream by ordering the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu ribeye or filet mignon. The former is $135 and the latter $130.
Having enjoyed lamb the night before, I decided on the Great Lakes walleye. Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went for the lamb lollypops.
To start, we shared a salad with an interesting fig vinaigrette. Then I dove into the slab of walleye It was perfectly prepared!
Gayle’s chops with a side of mashed potatoes were also spot-on!
Heading South
Our mission for this day was to get to Northern Latitudes Distillery in Lake Leelanau. On the way there, we had to go through Traverse City.
First, we stopped in Charlevoix then explored the quaint village of Elk Rapids positioned between Elk Lake and Grand Traverse Bay.
Elk Rapids
Abraham Wadsworth was the first white settler and built a cabin. Later he built a sawmill and harvested the rich forests. He platted a town in 1852 and as others arrived, the town flourished.
Today, Chippewa Street is lined with shops, galleries, and restaurants. With magnificent beaches, it has become a major tourist attraction.
Artisan Restaurant
When we cruised into Traverse City, we noticed a new waterfront hotel. When we were here previously, this was a Holiday Inn. Delamar Hotels took over the property and rebuilt everything, including a fine dining restaurant on the bay.
We had to try it and sauntered-up to the bar where Sean greeted us. The lunch menu is simple. There are only three appetizers, three salads, five sandwiches and two desserts. After slurping on a monster bloody Mary with house-made mix, I spied the maple-peach salad. This clever dish can be had with a protein, so I chose salmon. It was an excellent lunch.
Northern Latitudes Distillery
Now in its tenth year, this brainchild of two school teachers, Mandy and Mark Moseler, has created a destination for spirit lovers. Their whiskeys are exceptional, but I go for the horseradish vodka. This potent concoction makes a mean bloody Mary.
Now off to another venture!
Frankfurt
This pristine location on Lake Michigan is recorded as the burial spot of Father Jacque Marquette, a French missionary that explored Michigan in the 1600’s.
The first known settler was Joseph Oliver, who built a cabin in 1852. Being a true pioneer, he hunted, fished and trapped to sustain himself. Eventually others arrived, and the settlement became Frankfurt
Today, it’s known for sand dunes, beaches, spectacular sunsets, and the Point Betsie Lighthouse. Victorian homes dominate the picturesque streets and shopping is abundant. So, we had to check-it-out.
After a shopping spree, we headed home. On the way out of town is a massive gantry structure over the highway welcoming folks to this spectacular spot between Lake Michigan and Lake Aux Becs Scies.
Across Wisconsin and Michigan there are a myriad of delightful destinations – many off the beaten path. Try following the Lake Michigan shoreline sometime. If you do, treasures await. area.