BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Chris Darnell, a longtime participant of the Goshen Air Show, died in an air show accident Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Randy Sharkey, Airport Manager at the Goshen Airport and co-founder of America Freedom Fest, was notified of the accident by Julia Dacy, manager of the upcoming Goshen Airshow.
"This hits close to home on all levels, " Sharkey said by telephone. "It's incredibly shocking."
Darnell, 40, was piloting the Shockwave Jet Truck, which is owned and run by his family, Sharkey said, at the time of the accident. In addition, Darnell's next appearance was scheduled for next Saturday at the Goshen Air Show.
"We have had Shockwave as one of our headliners at Goshen Airport since 1997," Sharkey said. "We've had spectators that come to America Freedom Fest just to see Shockwave."
AFF is the non-profit which sponsors the Goshen Air Show, Sharkey added, and he personally has worked with Darnell for a number of years.
"On behalf of the entire air show committee, our thoughts and prayers go out to Chris's wife Brooke and their two daughters," Sharkey added. "We will dearly miss Chris at next Saturday's air show."
Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, the Associated Press reported.
The Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.
The truck is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. No other injuries were reported.