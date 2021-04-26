GOSHEN — A fire damaged a Goshen home Monday evening.
Chief Fire Inspector Scott Thomas said most of the damage to the home was to its rear exterior, with some interior damage. Thomas said the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
One person was home at the time of the fire and was alerted to the blaze by a neighbor. No one was injured, according to Thomas. Firefighters left the scene at 9:55 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
