Goshen home devastated in fire in the 300 block of East Monroe Street

Goshen firefighters respond to a two-story house fire Monday afternoon at 312 E. Monroe St. in Goshen. According to fire officials no injuries were sustained and the cause remains under investigation.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — A fire damaged a Goshen home Monday evening.

Chief Fire Inspector Scott Thomas said most of the damage to the home was to its rear exterior, with some interior damage. Thomas said the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was alerted to the blaze by a neighbor. No one was injured, according to Thomas. Firefighters left the scene at 9:55 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you