DUNLAP — A man and two teenagers were found dead in a home Friday.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to 23633 Spring River Drive, which is just northwest of Ox Bow County Park, at 4:07 p.m. to check on the people living there.
Deputies discovered a 47-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl deceased inside the home.
A GoFundMe page established to raise money for the two teen's funeral states they were 18-year-old Alexis Marvin and 15-year-old Hailey Marvin and the man was their father, Jeffrey Marvin.
"My two daughters were killed by their father who also took his own life. My daughters were my everything. Lexis had just turned 18 and was a senior in high school and Haley was 15. This is to help with funeral expenses. Thank U!!!," the post states.
The sheriff’s department in its statement writes that “there are no concerns for the safety of the public at this time.”
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating. The unit has not yet released the names or details of the deaths.
