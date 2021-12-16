GOSHEN — In response to a perceived threat received Thursday, Goshen Community Schools has changed Friday to an e-learning day.
“After further consultation with Goshen Police, and to err on the side of safety, Goshen Community Schools has decided that Friday, Dec. 17, will be an e-learning day,” GCS said in an email statement Thursday evening. “As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.
“For GHS students who have finals, teachers will work with students to determine how finals will be completed. Students should check with their teachers on how to complete their end-of-semester assignments. This information will be on Canvas.”
“For K-8 students who do not have devices at home, the work assigned on an e-learning day does not need to be completed for 5 school days, which would be Jan. 8, 2022. This should not be a concern for any student or parent.”
GCS officials Thursday implemented additional police presence at Goshen High School following the discovery of the threat on social media.
According to a news release issued jointly by GCS and the Goshen Police Department, school and police officials recently became aware of a statement of concern written on social media indicating a threat toward “GHS”, specifically for Friday.
The release notes that the threat has since been investigated by Goshen police with the assistance of the FBI, the results of which found that the threat originated from California and appears to have been directed at a school in that jurisdiction with the same initials as Goshen High School.
Despite that finding, GCS officials decided to implement an increased police presence at the high school out of an abundance of caution, according to the release.
A WIDER THREAT
Following the initial announcement, a second news release was issued by GCS Thursday afternoon indicating that many surrounding school districts and districts from across the country have also become aware of the threatening post, which was reportedly shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok.
According to the release, the post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” on Friday.
“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” the release states. “We have heard reports from other local districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.
In light of the threat, it was announced that parents of GCS students who wish to keep their children home from school Friday should contact their respective schools and request that their children be excused for the day. Any student who will miss one or more finals by staying home is asked to contact their teachers to make arrangements for their final exams after the holiday break.
“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” the release states. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.
“If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away,” the release adds. “As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.”
CONCORD ARREST
In a related matter, Concord Community Schools officials Thursday announced that a student was arrested that morning by officers with the Concord Community Schools Police Department in connection with the sharing of the threat on social media. In that instance, the threat was reportedly directed specifically at Concord Junior High School.
“The threat was discovered on social media by school administrators Thursday morning and CCSPD took immediate action, including contacting TikTok,” the release states. “At 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Concord Community Schools Police Department officers identified the suspect and removed the individual from class. As a result of the continued investigation, the student, a minor, was arrested on charges of felony intimidation. Information about the student will not be released.”
The news release adds that the threat is believed to be an isolated incident and classes will continue as scheduled Friday.
No updated information regarding CCS’s Friday schedule was available as of press time.
