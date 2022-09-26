GOSHEN — The sun's glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed an employee at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning.
According to a Goshen police report, Mathew L. Miller, 42, Goshen, was eastbound in the student drop-off section for the school when his view was obstructed by the glare of the sun.
Miller, according to police, failed to notice the pedestrian, Peter Shetler, 65, Goshen, who was crossing northbound roughly perpendicular to the path of Miller's vehicle. Miller's 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan, which had three other people inside, struck Shetler. Shetler then struck the hood and fell to the ground at 8:19 a.m.
Shetler had severe injuries to his head and was being treated by two people and an Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy was giving CPR, prior to paramedics arriving.
Shetler was taken by a Goshen ambulance to meet a medical helicopter, where he was then flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital.
Shetler later died at the hospital.
"The Bethany Christian Schools community grieves the loss of a beloved faculty member, Peter Shetler, the school’s technology director," a statement issued Monday from Bethany Christian reads. "He died from injuries after being struck by a car this morning. Your prayers are welcome."
Bethany Christian Schools is located at 2904 S. Main St.
Police said that Miller "has fully cooperated with the investigation."