UPDATE: This story was updated to reflect new information released by authorities Monday.
NAPPANEE — A boy has lost his life after he was pulled from a pond near Nappanee this weekend.
The boy died from injuries while at a hospital, Indiana conservation officers said in an updated news release Monday.
Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, the release shows. The boy's name and age have not yet been released.
The boy was pulled from a pond near the 11000 block of North 1000 West, near Nappanee around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. After efforts to resuscitate him, the boy was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
Two injured in crash
Two people were injured in a crash at C.R. 7 and Ind. 119 at 7:03 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Terrie Anglemyer, 68, Goshen, was driving a 2017 Ford car north on C.R. 7 and failed to yield the right of way at the Ind. 119 intersection. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Toyota minivan driven by George Vasbinder, 75, Goshen. The minivan was northeastbound on Ind. 119.
Anglemyer complained of pain to her left hip and left elbow and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Vasbinder had chest pain but refused treatment at the scene.
Anglemyer was cited for failure to yield the right of way, police reported.
Topeka woman injured in crash
A Topeka woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 38 and Ind. 13, near Millersburg, at 12:25 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Karen Geidner, 73, Topeka, was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 west on C.R. 38 and stopped at the intersection of Ind. 13.
A 2015 Honda Accord driven by Sarahann Schrock, 20, Goshen, was stopped facing north on Ind. 13 at the intersection as well. Both vehicles accelerated forward and the front of the Chrysler collided with the passenger side of the Honda.
Geidner complained of chest pain and left wrist pain. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Two injured in Goshen crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and Greene Road at 10:33 a.m. Friday.
According to Goshen police, a 2005 GM Yukon truck driven by Samuel J. Knepp, 20, LaGrange, was southeastbound on U.S. 33. Knepp told police that he was in the inside lane of travel. He saw the green light, thought about something else, saw the other vehicle and then saw that the light had turned red, police reported.
The Yukon then collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Bernard G. Lambright, 76, Goshen. The Tahoe was northbound on Greene Road and, according to police, had the green light.
Knepp was uninjured.
Lambright complained of elbow and lower arm pain. His passenger, Beverly Lambright, 77, Goshen, complained of chest pain.
Driver argues, flees after crash
A two-vehicle crash at Indiana and Chicago avenues in Goshen at 9:23 p.m. Friday ended with a heated exchange of words and then one driver leaving without providing insurance information.
According to Goshen police, Justin R. Selles, Goshen, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo Base south on Indiana Avenue. A black vehicle was following closely behind him. When he began to slow down because of something Selles said he saw in the road, the black vehicle collided with the back of his Aveo. They both pulled into the parking lot at 501 N. Indiana Avenue. The driver of the black vehicle got out and began to yell and words were exchanged, police reported.
