INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill Wednesday issued an advisory opinion saying that Gov. Eric Holcomb should call a special legislative session to consider a statewide mask mandate rather than issuing an executive order.
The opinion was in response to several lawmakers, including Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse, asking for an official opinion about the face mask mandate.
“Scientists tell us that wearing face masks is an effective means of helping prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” Attorney General Hill said. “The wisdom of wearing masks — or of laws requiring such measures — is not the issue here. Rather, the issue is whether we are following the proper and constitutional processes for enacting laws and whether we are respecting the distinct roles of each branch of state government.”
Executive orders have an important and legitimate function during times of emergency, Attorney General Hill added.
“But by this point in the pandemic — more than four months since the emergency declaration — it’s time to show some deference to the branch of government actually charged by our state constitution with the responsibility for enacting laws,” Hill said.
The governor announced Wednesday afternoon that he would sign an executive order requiring masks to be worn statewide during specific times and in specific places starting this coming Monday and that failure to follow the order would be a Class B misdemeanor offense. The Office of the Attorney General received several inquiries from legislators and constituents regarding the proposed order.
Before a certain conduct is determined to be subject to criminal penalty, it should receive considerable debate by the legislative body that represents the people of the state, Hill said.
Doriot said five or six legislators do not believe the governor has the authority to issue any type of criminal penalty with the mask mandate. So they called the attorney general and asked him to give an opinion, and he did.
The Indiana Legislature is not in session right now, and Doriot said there is no real way to check this unless legislators file something in court.
Such a legal challenge will depend on if the governor says he overstepped his bounds or if he is going to push it and say he does have the authority, Doriot indicated.
“If that happens, there may be a call from leadership in the House and Senate and we would want a special session. It’s totally up to the governor whether he would call us in,” Doriot said. “… Everything we’ve read says he has no authority for a criminal penalty.”
As far as the senator knows, the governor has the right under emergency powers to require masks. What he does not have the authority to do, according to Doriot, is create a criminal penalty for it. That power is in the hands of the General Assembly.
The Legislature meets in general session from Jan. 1 through the end of April. Doriot explained there is also correction day, which legislators did not have this year. And then there is organization day, which is the day after the fall election. Those are the three times they are legally in session.
“My hope is the governor will call the General Assembly in for a special session,” Doriot said. “To be very honest, the governor has not asked very much advice from the General Assembly on how to handle this COVID crisis. There has been some input by leadership, but it has been very minimal at least on the Senate side from what I understand.
“We’ll see what happens,” he added. “I hope it doesn’t come to a fight. We all need to act like big boys and girls.”
