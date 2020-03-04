UPDATE: At close to 3 p.m., the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the identity of the victim as Jordan Garcia, 26, of Goshen. The office, in a news release, said Garcia died from an apparent gunshot wound. The case is still under investigation.
GOSHEN — One male victim is dead following an overnight shooting in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
Goshen police have not identified who the person is yet.
According to police, Goshen officers were called to the area of 617 S. Ninth St. at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday for the sound of gunshots.
An anonymous caller told police there were several people who were carrying a person to a truck. The truck was seen leaving on Reynolds Street.
Police searched the area but could not find the truck.
At 11:03 p.m., officers were called to Goshen Hospital's emergency room for a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.
No other information is available, other than the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.
