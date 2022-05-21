GOSHEN — Goshen police and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating a shooting where two people are dead and three others were severely injured Saturday afternoon.
According to a statement from Goshen police, at 3:20 p.m. officers were called to a shooting at a home on Rosemare Court on the city's south side. Five people were reported as severely injured.
Emergency personnel provided immediate care and arranged for two injured females to be airlifted to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne. One injured female was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend.
An injured male was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment and was declared dead. One male died at the scene.
"Based off of information that officers have obtained, it is not believed there is any danger to the public related to this incident," the statement from police reads. "This is an ongoing investigation, so there are no further details at this time. To clarify, this did not occur at a local nursing home as some on social media have reported."
Police also added that the preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted and not gang related.