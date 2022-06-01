UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled by the sheriff's office.
OSCEOLA — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen who went missing in Osceola Tuesday night.
Jalen Winfield, 14, was last seen at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday in Osceola, according to a news release provided by the sheriff’s office. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Winfield is described as a Black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow-in-the-dark skull and camo pants with black shoes, the release notes.
Anyone with information on Winfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart County Public Safety Communications Center at 574-533-4151 or call 911.