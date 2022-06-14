GOSHEN — NIPSCO crews are currently attempting to restore power to a large portion of the region, including Goshen, as cleanup follows Monday's night storm. The storm has been determined to be a derecho by the National Weather Service.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. spokesperson Alexius D. Barber said no timeframe can be provided for restoration of power in the Goshen area.
"NIPSCO crews continue to work around the clock to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible after strong thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, high winds and hail Monday evening have caused broken poles and downed power lines, resulting in elevated electric power outages across Northern Indiana," she wrote in an email. "The most impacted areas are Gary, Goshen and Angola. Currently, approximately 19,500 customers are affected — down from more than 32,000 customers impacted.
"An estimate on when power will be restored is not able to be determined at this time.
"We understand that any service outage is an inconvenience, especially during these high temperatures. We encourage you to take precautions to keep yourselves and your families safe during these hot conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding during our assessment and restoration efforts."
As of 11:36 a.m., about 6,000 customers remained without power, down from 7,500.
Middlebury has 205, down from more than 1,200 without power.
Millersburg has 334 customers without power; New Paris has 306, down from nearly 972; North Webster 973; Shipshewana 1,332 and Syracuse 2,110, down from 2,450.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana reported Tuesday that the Storm Prediction Center has declared this storm event meets the criteria for a derecho.
According to the NWS, a derecho "is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term 'straight-line wind damage' sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho."
The NWS writes, "Three rounds of severe storms that began the afternoon of June 13th and continued into the overnight hours led to a significant swath of straight line wind damage.
"At the Fort Wayne Airport, a wind gust of 98 mph from the severe storm was recorded. This led to significant damage in the Fort Wayne area. This was the strongest wind gust ever recorded at the Fort Wayne International Airport (previous record was 91 mph June 30th, 2012). Other wind measurements ranged from 50 to 75 mph, thanks to an extremely favorable environment for severe storms. Hail up to golf ball sized and nuisance flooding were also reported.
"As of 2 am 6/14/22, no tornadoes were reported/confirmed."
The NWS reported that .75 inch-sized hail fell in Goshen at 9:30 p.m. and 1-inch hail in Elkhart at 9:05 p.m.