UPDATE: Goshen police have reported, via a Facebook post updated around 5 a.m., that Arielle Sharkey returned home late last night.
GOSHEN — A teenage girl has been reported missing by the Goshen Police Department.
Arielle Sharkey, 15, 5’2” and 110 pounds, is believed to have left her home in Goshen of her own accord and may be headed to the Chicago area, according to the GPD Facebook page. She may have cut her hair and dyed it dark green.
If you have any information about Arielle or her whereabouts you are asked to contact the GPD dispatch center at 574-533-4151.