TOPEKA [mdash] Katie Viola Miller, 85, Topeka, died at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 31, 1934, in LaGrange County, to Erwin and Polly (Miller) Lehman. On March 17, 1955, in Topeka, she married Noah J. Miller. He survives. Survivors, in addition to h…