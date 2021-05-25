GOSHEN — A Goshen man was killed in a two-vehicle crash between a semitractor and motorcycle at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of C.R. 38 and C.R. 17.
Killed in the crash was Dallas Ervin Yoder, 27, Goshen.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Yoder was driving a 2000 Kawasaki ZR1100 motorcycle north on C.R. 17 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the rear of a turning 2016 International semi driven by Robert D. Ekema, 65, Three Oaks, Michigan, causing a fire. The semitractor was southbound and turning east onto C.R. 38.
Yoder was airlifted to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police reported.
Ekema was uninjured.
According to a Goshen fire official, the cause of the fire was a direct result of the collision of the two vehicles, however, the investigation is continuing.
