Elkhart Township firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a two-vehicle crash between a semi tractor and motorcycle at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of C.R. 38 and C.R. 17 in Goshen. 

Dallas Ervin Yoder, 27, of Goshen, the driver of the motorcycle, sustained third degree burns and serious bodily injury in the crash and was transported to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, according to a news release. According to Elkhart County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Brian Holloman, the semi tractor was turning east onto C.R. 38 and the motorcycle was heading north on C.R. 17 when the crash occurred.

According to a Goshen fire official, the cause of the fire was a direct result of the collision of the two vehicles, however, the investigation is continuing.

The driver of the semi tractor, Robert Ekema, 65, of Three Oaks, Michigan, was not injured.

GOSHEN — A Goshen man was killed in a two-vehicle crash between a semitractor and motorcycle at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of C.R. 38 and C.R. 17.

Killed in the crash was Dallas Ervin Yoder, 27, Goshen.

According to Elkhart County deputies, Yoder was driving a 2000 Kawasaki ZR1100 motorcycle north on C.R. 17 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the rear of a turning 2016 International semi driven by Robert D. Ekema, 65, Three Oaks, Michigan, causing a fire. The semitractor was southbound and turning east onto C.R. 38.

Yoder was airlifted to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police reported.

Ekema was uninjured.

According to a Goshen fire official, the cause of the fire was a direct result of the collision of the two vehicles, however, the investigation is continuing.

