Editor's note: This event has been updated.
GOSHEN — Christmas Day Dinner at First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., will return after a two-year hiatus. The dinner, in its 22nd year, is open to anyone from the community — singles, couples, and families. The dinner is served at no cost to celebrate the birth of the Savior, and to share fun, food and fellowship with the community.
The church doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Starting at 1 p.m., guests will be seated and served a meal of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls, and pie. Volunteers from First Presbyterian and the Michiana area will serve until 2:30 p.m.
No reservations are needed for the dinner served at the church. Carry-outs will also be available on Christmas day.
For pre-ordered drive-through carry-out, or delivery, call the church at 574-533-7845 (Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon).
• The last day to reserve meals for delivery is noon Thursday, Dec. 15;
• For pre-ordered drive-through carry-out is noon Wednesday, Dec. 21.
If there is no one to take your order, do not leave a message on the voice mail.
Anyone wishing to volunteer may call Karen Wellington at 574-849-0195. Help is needed for delivery drivers, serving and clean-up.