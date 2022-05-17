BENTON — Family and classmates paid tribute Tuesday to a Fairfield High School student and baseball player who died Sunday.
Kadin Schrock, 16, drowned Sunday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, witnesses saw Schrock enter the water after swinging from an elevated platform by a rope swing. He never resurfaced.
Schrock was later located by fellow swimmers in approximately five feet of water.
At approximately 2:51 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the area near the 71700 block of C.R. 29, after a boy, later identified as Schrock, was reported missing in the water after falling from a rope swing, the DNR report reads.
Schrock was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation by Indiana conservation officers.