UPDATE: Elkhart police have reported that Bernice Fields, 54, has been located and is safe. The department thanks the community for spreading the word and submitting tips.
Original Version
ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Bernice Fields, 54, was last seen May 23 in South Bend wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.
Fields was reported missing to the Elkhart Police Department Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fields is asked to call Det. Hauser with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4797.