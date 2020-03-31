GOSHEN — Elkhart County has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 virus and more deaths are expected.
The Indiana State Department of Health posted the death Tuesday morning as one of its totals for the state.
A statement issued by the Elkhart County Emergency Management department Tuesday afternoon states, “We are saddened to report that Elkhart County has had its first COVID-19 death. The 80-year-old male had multiple co-morbidities (additional medical conditions) and passed at a hospital in Elkhart County. Our condolences go to the family.
“We are expecting more official notifications of deaths in the coming days. Again, people must stay at home! This is the best way to ensure that you or your loved ones do not become infected.”
The release also urges local residents to take the precautions, including:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% or higher alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Practice social distancing of 6 feet or greater (no group functions such as book clubs, meetings, and or congregations of 10 or more)
• Stay home unless you need to go somewhere.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and then wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.
Elkhart County now has 20 confirmed cases of the virus. St. Joseph County has 49 cases and one death. Marshall County has three cases. Kosciusko County has five cases and LaGrange and Noble counties have two cases each. The totals were updated in Tuesday morning’s news release from the state health department.
The department said, “374 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 2,159 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. Forty-nine Hoosiers have died.”
To date, 13,373 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 11,658 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 170, while Lake County had 50, Johnson County had 20, Hamilton County had 16, St. Joseph County had 13 and Hendricks County had 11.
