GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has been canceled.
In a letter to vendors and concessionaires today and a separate news release, the fair board announced the next full fair will be held July 23-31, 2021. There is a possibility that a smaller event will be held in August.
“By continuing to work with local health officials, we hope to provide an alternative event in August for our community in a smaller, more manageable setting and will release more details about this event in the near future,” the latest news release states.
The fair board also created a video explaining the cancellation and posted that to Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/elkhartcounty4hfair/videos/553078845635891/
Earlier Friday in a statement to business partners, the fair board wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we reach out today,” the fair board’s statement reads. “We know that as a whole our industry is suffering. The absolute last thing we wanted to do is to postpone our 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair. However, after a tremendous amount of research, long discussions with local officials, examining the practicality of meeting health and safety guidelines, and considering the financial ramifications of all possible scenarios, we have had to make that difficult call. Although we hope the local 4-H programs are able to push through with some aspect of shows and contests for our youth, sadly, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair has been postponed until we are scheduled to meet again, July 23 – 31, 2021.
The fair staff said in the statement they are working to contact vendors about payments that have already been made to the fair.
“We know this is heartbreaking for many. We are right there with you. Tears of frustration, stress, disappointment, and more have flowed. Many sleepless nights have led up to this and will follow. Please know our hearts are with you,” the statement concludes.
In another statement released to the media Friday morning, the fair board said the 2020 fair will be held in conjunction with the 2021 Fair from July 23-31, 2021.
“Additionally, the board voted to allow 4-H to proceed with the 4-H programs at their discretion with the understanding that they will comply with all of Purdue’s guidelines during the traditional fair week.
“For months we have continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, including local, state and federal health agencies’ recommendations on preventing this disease. We have also consulted with other fair officials across the nation and with experts in our industry on how to execute an event of this scale under these circumstances. However, the safety of our fairgoers, board, staff, vendors, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, and our community are our utmost priority and it is simply not possible to hold our beloved Fair this year, safely and financially. There are simply too many unknowns and circumstances out of our control.”
The news release also states the board hopes the county can reach the Stage 5 reopening conditions set by Gov. Eric Holcomb by the target date of July 4, but there is no guarantee that will occur.
“Stage 5 of the plan also still advises fairs and festivals to enforce social distancing measures and follow other CDC protocols. A fair with these measures would not be the fair we all know and love, nor would it be the fair our community deserves.
“As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we must also be fiscally responsible so that we may continue our mission of promoting agriculture, youth development, community enrichment and 4-H for generations to come.”
