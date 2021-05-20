Police investigate domestic dispute death and injury

Police and an emergency responder talk after responding to an incident in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue Thursday morning. One person from the home was airlifted to a hospital with injuries.

DUNLAP — A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a domestic dispute Thursday morning.

Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp said police were called to a home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue at 7:59 a.m. on a report of a battery with weapons. Police arrived to find a woman suffering from lacerations and a 35-year-old man who was dead. Police said the woman was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating. 

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.

