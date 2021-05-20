DUNLAP — A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a domestic dispute Thursday morning.
Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp said police were called to a home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue at 7:59 a.m. on a report of a battery with weapons. Police arrived to find a woman suffering from lacerations and a 35-year-old man who was dead. Police said the woman was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.