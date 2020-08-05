GOSHEN — Details from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County could be available within approximately two weeks.
Dr. Lydia Mertz, the county’s health officer, said a CDC team is still writing its report following an investigation into the coronavirus’ spread locally last month. She participated in a conference call with the team Wednesday afternoon.
Mertz said the group plans to complete the report by the end of this week or early next week.
“They still have a little more information that they need to get from the state,” Mertz said. “Everything is still preliminary until they write it out.”
After it’s completed, the report has to undergo a review by CDC officials, which could take about seven to 10 days, she estimated. Upon completion and when the report is provided to the Elkhart County Health Department, she anticipated details will be made public in some fashion.
The team — four members who worked locally and two others who worked remotely — spent about three weeks in July gathering data to pinpoint the spread of COVID-19 in the county, which has the third-highest number of cases in the state. Part of the research involved interviewing people throughout the county, including local leaders and residents of various age groups and demographics, such as Latinos and the Amish.
Mertz hopes the team’s conclusions will clarify answers to the situation.
“If we can find out the factors involved in that and take steps in mitigating those factors in cropping up again, it’ll be great,” Mertz said.
She also said the team held comprehensive interviews throughout the county in order to make sure no people or groups were left out of their analysis.
LOCAL NUMBERS
Indiana now has more than 2,800 COVID-19-related deaths after 12 new deaths were reported Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
In the noon report, ISDH listed Indiana now has 2,805 coronavirus deaths, which includes two new deaths reported in Elkhart county.
Here are the numbers reported Wednesday:
Statewide — 69,975 positive cases, up 740; 2,805 deaths, up 12; 792,225 tested, up 7,255; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Elkhart County — 4,680 positive cases, up 54; 79 deaths, two new; 35,555 tested, up 408; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.7%.
LaGrange County — 549 positive cases, up three; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,588 tested, up 16; positivity rate, 21.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 12.5%.
Noble County — 638 positive cases, one new; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,050 tested, up 15; positivity rate, 10.5%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.8%.
Kosciusko County — 824 positive cases, up six; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,006 tested, up 101; positivity rate, 9.1%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.1%.
St. Joseph County — 3,224 positive cases, up 23; 79 deaths, zero new; 44,476 tested, up 377; positivity rate, 7.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.7%.
Marshall County — 752 positive cases, up eight; 22 deaths, zero new; 7,120 tested, up 57; positivity rate, 10.6%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.5%.
CAR HOP RELAUNCHED
Steak ‘n Shake recently announced the revival of its drive-in service at restaurants across the U.S., including at the store's two local locations at 4025 Elkhart Road, Goshen, and 3250 Cassapolis St., Elkhart.
Effective immediately, customers can relive the experience of visiting a Steak ‘n Shake of yesteryear by pulling up to a parking spot denoted by signage evoking a 45 RPM record popularized in the 50s, then placing their order on an app. Nostalgia meets technology via the Steak ‘n Shake mobile app, through which customers place their orders directly, according to a news release from restaurant officials. Then, a carhop will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window for customers. Alternatively, outdoor picnic tables are available for guests who prefer to dine outside of their vehicles.
Car hop hours are available at the Goshen location from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and at the Elkhart location from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.SteaknShake.com.
