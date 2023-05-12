GOSHEN — Above the Goshen Historical Museum at 124 S. Main St. are two apartments and a hallway totaling 1,900 square feet frozen in time.
The museum is located in the former Adams Store, constructed as part of a block of retail stores by Charles A. Harper during 1888. The Goshen Historical Society purchased the building to tell the story of Goshen.
“Since the acquisition of the museum building in 1998, the question of what to do with the second-floor apartments has been a point of discussion by the museum board of directors,” said Ron Hoke, president of the Goshen Historical Society. “As of the the spring of 2022, there is a plan!"
A three-year drive to raise $500,000 is currently underway and to date $423,000 has been pledged.” Aided by a 2022 Heritage Support Project Grant from the Indiana Historical Society made possible by Lilly Endowment, Inc., several projects have already been completed. Two furnaces and air conditioners for the apartment units and the electrical improvements needed to make them functional came first. Next was the replacement of the four display windows on Main Street. Modifications to make the main front entry handicap accessible have been completed. The elevator will be installed by the end of 2024 or early 2025. It will go from the basement to the upper floor and will hold up to five people.
The Board of Directors plan to restore the front and back apartments on the third floor so they look like ones that would have existed in the 1930s and 1940s and provide areas for displays and museum operations.
There are 23 steps leading upstairs from Main Street to the two historic apartments. The walls are peeling, but the tan and creamy green paint is still very much in evidence. Original fixtures hang from the ceilings. Three original skylights will one day be a source of artificial light for the spaces.
“Eventually, the hallway may be used as an art gallery to display art from past Goshen artists,” said Hoke.
One of the interesting descriptions posted in the first apartment is an occupancy history of the front and rear apartments from 1888-1953. Dr. Louella Day was the first resident of the front apartment from l888-1890. She used the apartment as her residence and her medical office. When the apartment is restored, many pieces of medical equipment will be displayed.
The last occupant was Rodney Boggs, who resided in the apartment for the year of 1953. Mrs. C.E. Domer occupied the rear apartment from 1888-1894 and also ran her millinery business from there. The last occupants from 1946-1949 were Delbert and Dorothy Miller. “The apartment rented for $6-7 per week in the 1940s,” said Hoke.
The front apartment has a large living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen and bath with tall windows facing Main Street. Brown and tan patterned linoleum is still visible in the kitchen. The restored living room will be a display area. The small bedroom, once used as a medical office, will display period medical equipment. The second bedroom and dining room will be used for display of period furniture.
Two coal closets and an ice closet are located between the two apartments off the hallway. The back apartment has a living room, bedroom, dining room, kitchen and a gray and cream bathroom plus a kitchen complete with a white porcelain sink, a stove, and an icebox. The linoleum in this apartment has a beige background with veins of black and red running through. The light switches on the wall are push button switches, first invented in 1884.
The back bathroom and kitchen will be restored for the period and back rooms are set to be used for library filing, research, and archival coordination. Plans call for the new elevator to open into the back apartment’s living room.
“The public will find the old fixtures, the heating, the kitchens and bathrooms very interesting — the original skylights are amazing,” said Hoke. “I have been surprised by the overwhelming support of the public and our main donors.”
Donations for the restoration project are accepted at the Goshen Historical Museum daily. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on First Fridays.
To learn more, visit goshenhistorical.org.