ELKHART — The Elkhart Environmental Center is hosting an Earth Day Upcycled Art Contest, aimed at highlighting recycling and repurposing materials.
The contest will showcase local artists and sustainable art, and winning submissions will help support the EEC’s environmental education efforts, according to a news release.
The contest will feature adult and youth submissions and will award 1st, 2nd, 3rd place and popular-vote winners (and prizes) to each category. All submissions will be displayed at the EEC as part of month-long Earth Day celebrations. Winning submissions will be donated to the EEC’s EnviroFest Silent Auction to help raise funds for environmental education.
Eligibility
• Participants for adult contest must be at least 16 years of age or older
• Participants for youth contest must be under 16 years of age or younger
Criteria
Any physical artwork will be considered (e.g. furniture, jewelry, sculptures, clothing, etc.), excluding digital media. Artwork should be practical for everyday use and display in a public space. Please avoid submitting items that are too fragile, sharp, or small to be safe.
• Participants must submit original artwork for their own creation
• Participants may only submit one piece of artwork
• Submission must feature at least 80% of upcycled/recycled/reused materials
• Entries must include the artist’s name, phone number/email, artwork title (optional), list of materials
Deadline
• Artwork must be dropped off to the EEC between March 21 and March 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Awards
All artwork will be on display at the EEC for the month of April. Winning submissions will be considered donations to the EnviroFest Silent Auction, which will take place on August 20. All other artwork must be picked up by artists between May 2 and May 6.
• Popular-vote winners for each the adult and youth category will be conducted via social media and presented April 22.
• 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for each the adult and youth category will be judged by the EnviroFest Committee and presented at the EEC’s Earth Day event April 30.
• Prizes will be available immediately after award presentation (must be picked up by May 6).
Digital images of all entries will be kept by the EEC for promotional purposes and the City of Elkhart will have non-exclusive copyrights to the images, the release stated.
EnviroFest
EnviroFest features environmentally-friendly and sustainable exhibitors and vendors, kids area, live music, local beer and wine garden, local food vendors, silent auction, and more. It is designed to be a family-friendly event that seeks to engage and educate the public in the environmental field. The silent auction helps raise funds for the event and other environmental education efforts throughout the year. For more information visit www.elkhartenvirofest.com or email EECmail@coei.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.