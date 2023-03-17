GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute will be offering several classes this spring.
“A Museum Smorgasbord: Hidden Treasures All Around Us!” will be taught by John Hertzler April 4, 6, 11 and 13 at Greencroft’s Jennings Auditorium. Classes will run from 2-3:30 p.m.
Hertzler is the coordinator of the Elkhart County Museum Association.
Participants will hear stories from local museums. In this class there will be eight representatives from local museums uncovering the treasures in their museum and why it’s an exciting place to visit.
The museums represented will be Elkhart County Historical Museum, Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Goshen Historical Museum, Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum, Midwest Museum of American Art, Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection at Nappanee Center, Ruthmere Museum and Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
Next will be:
• “Can These Bones Live? Faith in a Secular Age” taught by Richard Kauffman, a retired book review editor of the Christian Century.
Classes are set for April 17, 19, 24 and 26 from 10-11:30 a.m.
A synopsis of the class reads: “In 2020 64% of Americans were Christian. But starting in the 1990s increasing number of Americans have fallen away from the Christian faith. In fact, by 2070 only 35% of Americans will identify as Christian if current trends continue. This course will examine reasons for this increasing secularization of America and explore ways for the church to have a vital life and mission in a secular age.”
• “‘Who do you say that I am?’ Four Gospels, Four Portraits of Jesus” taught by Linda Oyer.
The class is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. May 1, 3, 8 and 10.
The group will examine how each of the four Gospel paints a slightly different portrait of Jesus and also emphasizes different aspects of the life of a follower of Jesus. The goup will conclude with a reflection on the necessity of creating space in a local church to live different forms of spirituality.
Oyer is a retired seminary professor who served with Mennonite Board of Missions/ Mennonite Mission Network in France for 30 years teaching New Testament.
For more information on how to register and pricing, go online to life-learn.org.