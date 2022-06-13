GOSHEN — Residents throughout Elkhart County should prepare for high temperatures and potential severe weather throughout the week.
With temperatures in the 90s and high humidity, “it’s going to make it feel like it is 105 to 110 (degrees) both Tuesday and Wednesday,” stated Amos Dodson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana. There is also potential of severe weather “tonight, but confidence is still on the low side regarding severity and exact location.”
The National Weather Service shows that the temperatures this week are projected to be 89 degrees today, 98 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 92 degrees following the next day. Finally on Friday, the high is projected to drop a little at 82 degrees. On Tuesday, an excessive heat watch is ordered from noon until Thursday at midnight.
An air quality alert is also in effect on Tuesday. The National Weather Service includes many recommendations for people’s safety, with air quality expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. This source also suggests to “avoid activities which lead to ozone and fine particulate formation.” This includes activities such as “refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment or charcoal lighter fluid.” It is also suggested that individuals with conditions such as asthma limit their time outside.
To avoid heat issues, it is highly recommended to stay hydrated.
“Keep yourself hydrated with sports drinks and water,” said Goshen Fire Department Battalion Chief Shane Heeter. “Remember that hydration doesn’t just happen the day of, it happens the day before.”
Heeter also suggested what to do if people are experiencing any heat-related symptoms. “They just need to get some fluids, and their body cooled off by going to a cool environment, or even the shade which can be 10-15 degrees cooler.”