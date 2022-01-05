Artist, author Greg Constantine to speak as visiting artistGOSHEN — Internationally recognized artist and author Greg Constantine will speak about his work during a public artists talk Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. in the Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall, followed by a reception. These events are free and open to the public.
Constantine is the 2021 Eric Yake Kenagy Visiting Artist at Goshen College.
Constantine has exhibited nationally for more than 50 years, beginning in 1969, and since 1975, internationally in nine European and South American countries, according to information provided by Goshen College. Most of these have been one-person shows, including 22 in premier New York City galleries. In 1986, he was the recipient of a Michigan Creative Artists Grant. After offering painting, drawing and art history classes at Andrews University for 43 years, he retired from teaching in 2006 but continues to create and exhibit his art. Because of his outstanding exhibition activities and publications, he has held the rank of artist-in-residence and research professor of art since 1996.
Constantine has published 11 books, beginning with “Vincent van Gogh Visits New York” in 1983. Born in Windsor, Canada, to Romanian immigrant parents, he earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Andrews University in 1960 and a Master of Fine Arts from Michigan State University in 1968, the release reads. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1976.
“Objects from art history as well as nature and things imagined have become the subject of my work,” he said. “The enlisted images are not merely references to the original, but the meaning of the original work is converted or subverted, but always enhanced. The process becomes my own personal statement in my own time and place. Art about art (and artists) alters our relationship to the final work and heightens our awareness of its illusion.”
The Hershberger Art Gallery is located in the north lobby of the Goshen College Music Center at College Avenue and 12th Street and is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The Eric Yake Kenagy Visiting Artist Program honors the late Eric Yake Kenagy, who was a gifted ceramics student at Goshen College from 1984 until his death in 1986.
Marshall King to speak on his new book
GOSHEN — At 34 years old, Michael “MJ” Sharp was working for the United Nations Group of Experts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo — urging rebels to lay down their weapons — when he and his colleague, Zaida Catalán, were murdered, likely assassinated by killers with government ties.
Marshall V. King, a longtime journalist in Elkhart County and an adjunct professor of communication at Goshen College, tells about Sharp’s life, death and legacy in his new book, “Disarmed: The Radical Life and Legacy of Michael ‘MJ’ Sharp” (Herald Press, January 2022).
King will talk about Sharp and the writing of the book on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Umble Center at Goshen College. The presentation will allow time for questions from the audience. A book signing will follow, with copies of the book available for purchase.
In “Disarmed,” King explores what compelled Sharp to travel the world working for peace.
“The deaths of MJ and Zaida have remained an international murder mystery for nearly five years,” King said. “Yet it is their lives that can inspire us as we long for justice in the world. They worked for restoration and others’ well-being.”
After graduating from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Sharp joined Mennonite Mission Network, based in Elkhart, and moved to Germany, where his service included encouraging soldiers to choose peace.
“MJ didn’t wear a cape or spin webs,” King writes. “He didn’t become a millionaire as some thought he would. He didn’t bring lasting peace to the DRC. Yet he used his amazing intellect, quick wit and passion to make the world better. He saved lives with his words and actions because he was willing to listen first.”
King, who lives in Goshen, worked for The Elkhart Truth for more than 20 years as a reporter and eventually managing editor. His writing, including the popular Dining a la King column, often focused on food. He is the head storyteller for the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
This event, sponsored by the Communication Department and the Religion, Justice and Society Department, is free and open to the public. Regina Shands Stoltzfus, chair of the Religion, Justice and Society Department, will serve as the moderator.
Air Supply tickets go on sale Friday
NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Tickets go on sale Friday for Air Supply.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds Casinos announced Air Supply will perform at their Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center April 30 at 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $45 to $75, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com beginning Friday at 11 a.m. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
Englishman Graham Russell and Australian Russell Hitchcock started Air Supply and the band’s album, “Lost in Love,” featured three U.S. Top 5 singles, including the title track, which was the fastest-selling single in the world.
Throughout the years, their hit singles keep coming including “Every Woman in the World,” “All Out of Love,” “Just Another Woman,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Even The Nights Are Better,” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.”
In total, the band has recorded 30 albums and more than 15 hit singles. In 2008, Air Supply was named #83 on Billboard’s top 100 musical acts of all time, making them the only Australian band on the list. The band is currently celebrating their 40th anniversary.
More information about Air Supply is available at www.airsupplymusic.com.
Morris PAC kicks off centennial with open houseSOUTH BEND — Officials from Morris Performing Arts Center will host an open house gathering at the venue to coincide with downtown South Bend’s First Fridays this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. to begin celebrations for the venue’s 100-year anniversary.
Guests are invited to the theater, located at 211 N. Michigan St., where they’ll get a first look at the new décor and other celebratory updates. Guests will also have the opportunity to share their favorite memories of the Morris on-stage for a commemorative video, according to information provided by Morris officials. Following a short welcome from the Morris 100 committee chairs at 6:15 p.m., there will be a special photo opportunity of the Morris 100 lighting complete with a countdown and pyrotechnics. Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be available in the lobby where special performances will be made by Clarincello, Art4 and Hey Annie.
