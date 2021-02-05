Four hundred dollars — 30% to 35% of Americans, if faced with a $400 emergency expense, would not be able to finance it without borrowing or selling.
According to Keith Sarber, executive vice president of Community Impact for Crossroads United Way of Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties, 33% of Elkhart County falls into a category called ALICE Threshold — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — or in plain terms, “working hard, falling short.” Of those in ALICE, 10% to 11% wiggle around the survival rate.
“They are just over and surviving or just under and trying to survive,” Sarber said. “And a minor crisis could throw that 10% back into struggling.” And that was pre-COVID, he said
Now he anticipates that number could be upward of 40% to 43%.
Nonprofits fill in the gap for many families, and especially so since the pandemic hit the Elkhart County area in March. But the pandemic also put nonprofits in a situation of needing help themselves.
“The United Way, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the LaGrange County Community Foundation activated funds to help support the local nonprofits,” Sarber said. “Initially in Elkhart County, it was childcare, technology, food insecurity, marginalized communities. And here’s an example of where we thought we knew, but it turned out we weren’t as correct as we were anticipating. There was a lot of news going on, and of course it was affecting seniors, but we ended up doing a lot of work with the Latinx and undocumented community and we weren’t prepared for it. We didn’t foresee it as big a need as it turned out to be. That was basically food insecurity.
“A large percentage of our investment went into funding nonprofit food, food pantries and food distribution.”
Money also went into technology.
“Nonprofits were not prepared for client services in this manner,” he said. “They weren’t ready for a virtual client face-to-face. They didn’t have the internet needed, the laptops. We, in fact, found ourselves unable to secure a video camera and a headset for our own office because those things were in really high demand across the nation. … Those were immediate needs.
“In LaGrange County, it was more open so nonprofits could approach for operational costs, and we funded several for that very thing.”
In both counties, they gave funding to nonprofits for increased costs in cleaning supplies and/or personal protection. Many nonprofits didn’t know how much they would need, he said.
In the long term, Sarber said, there are issues in people dealing with a lot of stress and mental health needs. People are experiencing COVID fatigue.
“We’re hearing a lot of struggles with e-learning,” Sarber said. One father told Sarber he was just not equipped to troubleshoot three minor children to keep them all online and focused on their three different grades of study.
Those needs are ongoing.
Sarber said, “So for instance, now we are funding the Elkhart Education Foundation for their endeavor at the ETHOS Center to provide e-learning support for kids when they’re e-learning. We’re supporting Boys & Girls Clubs who are doing similar styles of work across the county.”
We also have a collaboration of four different nonprofits who are doing rent and utility assistance. This team is sharing a database, sharing a common intake — and online intake, and helping working families that are affected by COVID through both Salvation Armies, Church Community Services and Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee. Folks who are hurting can walk in and get financial assistance.
Crossroads United Way President and CEO Bill Rieth said, “One of the impacts of COVID on individuals, and of course individuals comprise nonprofits, is the fact that even with the stimulus money, many people had so little or nothing in savings that it really put them in arrears or down in a little bit of a financial pit.”
This is where the $400 emergency expense comes in. In a federal study in 2018, the government found that if faced with a $400 emergency expense, 27% of people in the U.S. would have to borrow or sell something to pay for it. Another 12% would not even be able to cover the expense. Since then, the numbers have increased.
That’s where THRIVE United could help.
Sarber explained, THRIVE United allows people to receive help of up to $1,000.
“It could potentially pay a mortgage payment. It could potentially pay a rent, part of the utility bill,” Sarber said. “We often talked about that in the terms of an additional paycheck.”
There is good research out there to support the conjecture that families need about 53 weeks of pay to survive. The calendar only has 52 weeks, he explained.
“We often look at this assistance as this extra paycheck that families need,” Sarber said.
COVID STRESS
United Way staff often ask people in nonprofits how they are helping people who have been affected by COVID, he said. But everyone’s affected, including the nonprofit.
“Everyone’s been mentally affected by COVID,” he said. In Elkhart County, he believes 1 in 13 have tested positive for COVID.
“It’s omnipresent on people’s minds,” Sarber said.
He was reading a survey and almost the second biggest issue for people was stress and mental fatigue. The number one issue was rent and utility assistance.
“We should have been able to predict that, but we didn’t,” Sarber said. “Some work that we’re doing is how can we get very simple tools in the hands of our families to say, ‘Breathe. Look at the tree. Pet your dog. Pet your cat. Eat right. You know, stuff that we’re sometimes doing, some of us are doing, but not really recognizing our stress reduction technique. It’s just, you know, now with COVID it’s really important.”
Rieth said for nonprofits it was really stressful because of funding. Nonprofits rely on fundraising events to do their work. They had to change their parameters, he said, and go to a virtual means to impact the people they’re involved with and raise funds virtually.
“That is very stressful, very difficult, and I know for some nonprofits they weren’t able to raise as many resources that way,” Rieth said, “because they were new to these online events.”
But, Sarber pointed out, these nonprofits are gritty and determined. “They’re going to figure out where to find food. They’re going to figure out how to serve their kids through virtual means. They’re going to figure out how to work with their clients in support groups or over Zoom.”
That said, by changing operations for the pandemic, nonprofits now have new tools at their disposal, Sarber said.
UNITED FORCE
Crossroads United Way was in the thick of some of the same issues themselves, but managed to raise around $2.5 million. Its annual cardboard boat race was canceled last year, but Rieth and Sarber said they are hopeful it will take place — but there are too many question marks at this moment.
With that $2.5 million, they invested $1,166,000 for short-term needs of nonprofits, including food, technology and cleaning/sanitizing supplies. They are using another $1.5 million for longterm recovery efforts.
To receive assistance, families can directly contact the Salvation Armies of Goshen and Elkhart, Family Christian Development Center and Church Community Services or go online to crossroadsuw.org/. Also on that page, people can find a life coaching program to help families set goals and create a path to success, Sarber said.
With vaccinations now being given, both men hope to see a return to in-person events and meeting with groups in the somewhat near future.
