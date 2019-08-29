GOSHEN — Unemployment in Goshen and Elkhart grew a bit last month, state statistics show.
The unemployment rate in Goshen went up to 3.5% in July, up from 2.8% in June. The rate is also up from 2.7% in July 2018, numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development show. The agency released local, non-seasonally adjusted figures on Aug. 19.
The city of Elkhart’s unemployment rate reached 4.5% in July, an increase from 3.8% in June and by more than 1 percentage point from 3.2 percent in July 2018, the figures show.
On the whole, Elkhart County’s unemployment rate bumped up to 3.6% in July from 3% in June, and from 2.7% in July 2018.
The unemployment rates in Kosciusko, LaGrange and Noble counties also edged up, the numbers show:
• Kosciusko County’s rate went to 3.2% in July from 2.8% in June, as well as from 2.8% in July 2018;
• LaGrange County saw an increase in its unemployment rate 3.2% in July from 2.7% in June and 2.8% in July 2018;
• And Noble County, the rate rose to 3.8% in July from 3% in June and 3.1% in July 2018.
Statewide, the unemployment rate for Indiana actually decreased, reaching 3.4% in July, down from 3.5% in June and 3.5% in July 2018, the figures show.
