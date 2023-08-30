ELKHART — U.S. Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stopped in Elkhart Wednesday afternoon as part of a two-day tour of Indiana to celebrate Elkhart’s longstanding history of working with the railroad industry and the new ways the city is attempting to make rail more city-friendly through federal funding opportunities.
“This is very much in the DNA of this community, and we know that when we do invest in supply chains and we invest in freight rail, when we invest in ports and airports, when we invest in roads and bridges to get products where they need to be, we are investing in the future,” Buttigieg said at a press conference at the Elkhart Train Station. “When Elkhart first became the ‘band instrument manufacturing capital,’ that was largely because of its positioning along these railway lines and that was true even before RVs existed let alone in the RV economy came about, but we also noticed that a design of the key section of the Elkhart and Western Railroad no longer works for the unity that is here now.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $2.6 million grant to the city of Elkhart and Patriot Rail to move rail yards in order to prevent pileups in critical areas of the city.
“The Patriot Line was built back in a time in which Elkhart was — and it still is — one of the manufacturing capitals of the country,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. “Back in those days, downtown’s infrastructure was really all about facing away from the river, using the power that came from the river, to build what we know to be our foundry, infrastructure in our downtown area. In today’s world, as we transition toward rebuilding our community from inside out, we are now using the river as an amenity and as we build amenities downtown, the train tracks have become an impediment to some of the opportunities we have to build out.”
The grant will allow Patriot Rail to move the railyard at Jackson Street to California Road and Ind. 19.
“When they’re changing freight cars, they actually close that crossing and so it can be closed for hours at a time,” Tory Irwin, Elkhart City Public Works Director, said. “When they make those transfers now, it’s not going to block traffic.”
Much of the project will be the responsibility of Patriot. The grant will upgrade the Patriot line to Class 1 track status, expand siding capacity, rebuild the railroad crossing on Apple Road and Cedar Trail, and relocate the depot to a more industrial location.
“We are moving a lot of goods in and out of our city, and we want to continue to do so in an expedient way,” Roberson said.
The change will also benefit Elkhart Community Schools, where almost 500 students walk to Elkhart Freshman Academy every day.
“It is no secret nor surprise that we do have a bus driver shortage issue here in Elkhart as we do across the country,” Elkhart Community Schools Vice President of Operations Tony Gianesi said. “So the efficiencies that we gain from these projects will be an immense help.”
Buttigieg said while working in South Bend, he and his team also realized the value of the river. The transportation secretary and his team also took a tour of Ludwig Corner, the intersection of Division Street and Richmond Street and Waterfall Drive, where railroad tracks intersect with three thoroughfares and regularly create traffic backups in the city. It’s right next to Blazer Boulevard and Richmond Street, where students enter into the freshman academy.
“You can see what it means when trains that need to change lines are delayed and the roadway is blocked for about 15 minutes and you can imagine what happens for students trying to get to Elkhart High School,” Buttigieg said. “You don’t have to be a train enthusiast or a transportation policy wonk to see why this matters.”
Buttigieg said 37 projects have been approved so far, as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $30 trillion.
“I’ve often said that the ideas and the projects are not going to be generated by Washington — the solutions aren’t going to come from Washington, but more of the funding should,” he added.
Buttigieg also paid tribute to the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.
"She cared about this project a great deal," he noted. "She cared about this community a great deal. You can't think for a minute about Elkhart without knowing how important railroads are."