GOSHEN — Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience on Monday announced that it successfully procured a $1 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service. Funding from the grant will grow the city’s urban forestry program, provide local students with arboriculture education, expand its tree stock, and support public education on tree care.
“A healthy tree canopy offers both physical and economic benefits to our community,” Mayor Gina Leichty stated in a news release. “I’m grateful to the Environmental Resilience team for their hard work and bringing essential funding to expand Goshen’s tree canopy.”
Studies show that communities with access to trees and green spaces are associated with improved health outcomes, reduced crime, lower average temperatures, and an influx of other kinds of investments and new economic opportunities, the release states. Through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Forest Service is making historic investments in boosting the nation’s tree cover in urban, suburban, and rural communities nationwide.
“This kind of funding is transformative for a community like ours, which is preparing for the effects of climate change,” Aaron Sawatsky-Kinglsey, director of the Department of Environment Resilience said in the release. “This grant will help to power our 45% urban tree canopy goal, keeping us cooler, reducing our energy demands, and improving our urban environment. Caring for trees is caring for people.”
The USFS has selected 385 grant proposals from entities that are working to increase equitable access to trees and green spaces and the many benefits they provide. One hundred percent of funding will flow to disadvantaged communities, according to the USFS, and funded proposals are located in all 50 states, two U.S. territories, three U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands and several tribal communities.