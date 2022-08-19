ELKHART — A tech-savvy classroom teacher who has spent the past four years as a Digital Learning Specialist has been selected to oversee the technology department at Concord Community Schools.
Tyler Stevens, a native of Elkhart and Concord High School graduate, was tapped for this new role based on his knowledge of educational technology and his commitment to collaboration and supporting student learning.
Stevens began his career with Concord Community Schools in 2014 as a third-grade teacher at Concord East Side Elementary. In 2018, he was named one of the district’s first Digital Learning Specialists. Stevens holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from IPFW.
In his role as a Digital Learning Specialist, Stevens is responsible for assisting teaching staff with implementing strong digital learning strategies while keeping an emphasis on supporting student learning. Throughout his time in this role, Stevens has played an integral role in the implementation of 1:1 learning, PowerSchool Student Information System, and, together with co-specialist Kelly Weldy, developed the LEARN Conference, a professional development experience for Concord staff led by Concord staff.
“Mr. Stevens has a desire to support teachers and students through a strong digital learning environment that is extremely exciting to us as a district,” said Kent Myers, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. “He is collaborative and professional in his approach, and has a passion for connecting with students and making their digital experience a positive one.”
Stevens began his new role Tuesday, just in time for the 2022-2023 school year to begin.