GOSHEN — On July 22, 2013, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley performed at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair as Florida Georgia Line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., 10 years later, Hubbard will be returning to the fair, but this time, he’ll be performing alone.
When country music duo Florida Georgia Line broke up in 2022, Hubbard became focused on writing songs for other artists, including Jason Aldean, Granger Smith and Little Big Town. He thought he’d just stick to being a stay-at-home dad and helping other singers.
After getting some of his demos back, Hubbard realized certain songs were personal to him. He narrowed his work down to 18 songs, and his self-titled album was released Jan. 27.
Hubbard will be performing songs off his new album and a few others he has written at the Grandstand.
“It’s just been fun to try to put together the best experience and the best journey from the first song to the last song for the fans that we can possibly put together,” Hubbard said.
Despite having headlined arenas before, he chose to perform at fairs and festivals throughout the summer. Hubbard said it’s where he fell in love with playing music. Since this is his first solo album and he is rebuilding, he wants to make sure he does it the “right way.”
He has enjoyed going back to the basics with these more intimate settings. He is excited to return to Goshen, mentioning that he and his band have gotten into a good rhythm this summer.
“It’s been fun kind of relive the incredible journey I got to ride the first time, getting to kind of relive it, it’s hitting a lot of the spots that we hit coming up and playing a lot of these fairs and festivals, so it feels great to come back, and it’s gonna be a good night,” Hubbard said.
He has already had two songs hit No. 1 on country radio since going solo, "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin’ In The Country." The Georgia-native has over 180 songwriting credits, writing multiple times a week. His favorite song right now is “Nothing Compares To You,” which is sung by Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown.
Hubbard grew up listening to all kinds of music. He loves rap, rock and a lot of pop music, but country was at the forefront of his lifestyle growing up. In Hubbard’s solo album, he has undertones of rock, reggae and other genres.
The singer said he is open-minded to exploring other types of music with the right collaboration or if something “outside of the box” happens with the right song at the right time.
“[Country is] definitely where I find my most authentic self, but it’s also fun to explore other styles of music,” he said.
Hubbard was interested to see how much fans have been connecting with songs like “Tough” and “Me for Me,” which are slower songs. This is different from the up-tempo party songs Hubbard put out in the past with Florida Georgia Line.
He is encouraged by the way fans have connected to these songs, including Way Home, which is “definitely not up-tempo.” He said these songs have a lot of heart and story behind them; they have a lot of Hubbard in them.
“It definitely fills me up and gives me a lot of joy when I get to be on stage and hear the fans sing these songs that aren’t big singles,” he said.
When not on the road, Hubbard keeps busy between juggling his family life, self care and songwriting. While on the tour bus, Hubbard writes “all day.” He said it’s actually easier to write on the road, getting inspired after shows. He enjoys bringing writers out and being in a different setting than his normal studio in Nashville.
Prior to shows, Hubbard tries to walk around and feel out the fairgrounds before people get there. The county star likes to grab a funnel cake and go on the Ferris wheel, a ride he called “classic.” Hubbard actually was a 4-H kid himself, going to state for clay shooting. He didn’t win, but he said “it was really fun.”
Because Hubbard is so busy, he has to be intentional about his time. His wife and three kids come out every week or two, and he said his kids love being on the road, often begging him to let them go on stage for a song. Every so often, he’ll bring one of his kids on with him.
“It's really extra cool with this solo journey, getting to have them alongside me and be a part of the building phase,” Hubbard said. “The kids just think it’s the coolest thing. It makes it extra special.”
He is excited for his fans to continue to learn more about him through his music. Hubbard said he is transparent with who he is, and he looks forward to continuing to connect with his fans as they get to know each other.
For more information on Hubbard’s performance at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, go to https://www.4hfair.org/events/2023/tylerhubbard.