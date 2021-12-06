NAPPANEE — Two men were honored with the EMT of the Year award Dec. 1 during the annual Nappanee Firefighters/Emergency Medical Technicians’ Award Dinner at the American Legion.
Presenting the awards was former mayor, firefighter and EMT (one of the first EMTs for Nappanee) Larry Thompson.
The EMT of the Year was received by two people, Rod Newcomer and Nate Yoder.
Yoder was also honored as the 2021 Fireman of the Year, receiving the “Delb Yoder Memorial Award.”
Delb served many years on the NFD, and his memory is kept alive through this special award presentation each year, according to information provided by banquet organizers.
Also given an award for more than 25 years of service was Tom Anglin. Chief Don Lehman presented Anglin with a timepiece for his years of service.
