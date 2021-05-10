GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a two-week partial lane restriction for a section of Greene Road during their meeting Monday afternoon.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, the partial lane restriction, which was set to begin Monday, is needed as part of a planned sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement project along the corridor.
“Niblock Excavating will be performing work to remove and replace broken sidewalk and curb and gutter on Greene Road. The work will require partial lane restriction between Plymouth Avenue and Berkey Avenue, with Niblock providing traffic control,” Sailor told the board. “Niblock will be maintaining open access for the Goshen Intermediate School and the residents along Greene Road. The partial lane restriction will occur from May 10 to May 21.”
Asked why the work is needed, Sailor noted that Greene Road has been problematic for the city for years due to issues with how the corridor was originally constructed.
“It was put in without any expansion, so what we’ve seen through the years is that the curb has popped up in areas, and there are other areas where the metal castings have actually cracked because the concrete, when it gets warm in the summer, it expands and pushes them,” Sailor said of the issue. “So, what we’re doing as part of this project, when we have the surface removed, we’re actually going to cut in expansion joints in that concrete. And then we have the pedestrian path on the east side, and it has some dry wells in there and some other features, and so we’re going to take this opportunity to actually go in and replace some of those panels that are broken as well.”
The requested partial lane restriction was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Welcomed Monica Peirce, 10, of Goshen, who was officially sworn in as the city’s first Kid Mayor after having been elected to the position by her fourth grade peers at Model Elementary School in late April.
• Approved a request by Debra Hughes of engineering firm Marbach, Brady & Weaver for a driveway width variance connected to the planned construction of a new convenience store with fuel pumps at 2611 Peddler's Village Road. Hughes noted that the proposed development will have one driveway to Peddler's Village Road that will be 45.5 feet wide at the right of way line, which is 9.5 feet more than the city standard. She explained that the variance is necessary to allow for safe turning movements for semi-trucks from Peddler's Village Road into and out of the property.
• Approved conditional offers of employment for Kraig Caridine and Kaleb Rucker as probationary patrol officers with the Goshen Police Department. The board will be asked to confirm the offers once positions become available at the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.