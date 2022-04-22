GOSHEN — With the 2022 Elkhart County primary election arriving May 3, The Goshen News is kicking off its coverage of contested races with the results of candidate questionnaires for Christopher Dickinson and Angela Waldrop, the two Republicans vying for their party’s nomination for Concord Township assessor.
The winner of the race will face off against Democrat Latrecia Riley in the general election in November. Riley is running unopposed in the May primary.
DICKINSON BIO
Dickinson, 54, is the incumbent in the race. In the years prior to working for Elkhart County as the Concord Township assessor, Dickinson held several jobs, including: a career firefighter and paramedic for 20 years; a law enforcement K-9 handler (search and rescue); and a member of the Army’s 101st Airborne Divison (Air Assault) based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Dickinson and his wife, Carol, have five grown children. They are members of a 501©3 greyhound adoption rescue/group that fosters and adopts out retired racing greyhounds. Dickinson also enjoys fishing, hunting and competition long-range shooting sports. He is heavily involved with the local Republican Party, and for several years has helped manage the party’s booth at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
WALDROP BIO
Waldrop, 45, is a Goshen High School graduate and holds an associate’s degree in travel management from Northwestern Business College in Lima, Ohio.
She is currently employed as a commercial real estate supervisor at the Elkhart County Assessor’s Office.
Waldrop has one 14-year-old son. Her mother lives locally along with her two brothers and their families.
In her free time, Waldrop enjoys reading, gaming with her son and crafting.
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Concord Township assessor. The questions and each candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as Concord Township assessor?
Dickinson: “Over the past four years we have made many changes, bettering the internal processes for a more accurate and consistent way to service Concord Township residents. We continuously get out into the community to create a more accessible public service to our taxpayers. Our staff visits residents at their homes, businesses and on construction sites to explain how our process works and provide them with the information they need to contact us if they have questions regarding their assessment.
“My hope if reelected is to better this practice and reach even more of our community outside of the office. We have improved technology use internally so that we are about 95% paper free at this time and have made huge strides in providing taxpayers the alternative of online filing. This was nonexistent before. Our township was the pilot for the entire county to have the opportunity and the alternative ability to file online.
“Our office also solely allowed relief for taxpayers in 2022 by limiting the amount of assessment increases to a certain percentage during state required trending. Concord residents need relief with the booming housing market as do others out of my jurisdiction.”
Waldrop: “I have enjoyed working for the taxpayers of Elkhart County for over 18 years now. I always knew I wanted to run for office some day. I have now been given an opportunity to take all the knowledge and experience I have and serve the people of Concord Township. I would not take the role of Concord Township Assessor lightly. I see it as an opportunity to bring about change within the office.”
QUESTION 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Waldrop: “I have been a Level 3 Certified assessor/appraiser since 2012. That is the highest level of certification for assessors in Indiana. I have been working in the Elkhart County Assessor’s Office for almost 15 years now. The last eight years of that have been as the commercial and industrial real estate supervisor. I have been able to learn every facet of the office. I feel I would be the best person for the job because I have the most experience of any candidate and I am the only candidate with a level 3 certification.”
Dickinson: “I am an Indiana state-certified assessor/appraiser with multiple International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) certifications under my belt. These certifications will allow me to achieve the requirements for the Indiana Level III certification to be completed this year. I have occupied this position for the past 3+ years and with the changes I have implemented, we have bettered this office’s accuracy, consistency and customer service to its residents. I want to assure taxpayers that we will stay on that path to keep that trend going into the future.
“I wish to make the taxpayer experience even more enjoyable and transparent when they arrive in our office or we visit them on their property. I am the only Concord Township resident in the running for the position, I have a vested interest in wanting to help my fellow Concord neighbors and local business owners feel satisfied that they are being treated fairly during their interactions with our office. Our community matters to me and it has been my goal since the beginning to provide the feeling to all Concord Residents that ‘It’s their Concord.’”
QUESTION 3: If (re)elected, are there any changes you’d like to see happen when it comes to the position?
Dickinson: “As far as changes, I am always looking to improve the office and the way we do things. These changes should always be beneficial to the residents and taxpayers of Concord Township and should never be a burden on them in any way, especially financially. I have consistently decreased our office budget each year since I’ve been in office. Any change to an office of the people should be modeled to better serve all residents and taxpayers of that community when it comes to the way they are serviced by their elected officials. I have strived to do this since the first day I was sworn into office, my oath was to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the rights that document provides to all citizens including open access and the most transparency a government office can provide. The best government is the closest to the people and that begins at our township level. My promise is to always serve my constituents the best way I can possibly serve without destroying the landscape of our local government demand for excellence.”
Waldrop: “If elected, one change I would like to make within the office is becoming more transparent to the public by making information more accessible. I would like to have a website much like the Elkhart County Assessor’s Office does. There is so much helpful information and forms. I would like to bring that to the Concord Township Assessor’s Office as well. Second, I would be committed to the people of Concord Township and would have an open door policy. I want everyone who lives in or owns a business in Concord Township to know they are always welcome to contact me or my staff and we can discuss their assessment. My goal is to build a staff knowledgeable in being able to assist taxpayers in understanding their assessments and not just having to live with them. Third, I would work on bringing up the level of efficiency and making the processes more uniform with the county. Taxpayers in Elkhart County should hear and see similar practices regardless of which township their parcel is in. Consistency is key.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.