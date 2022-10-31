ETNA GREEN — Three teenagers were found dead in a car over the weekend. Initial findings from an autopsy point to carbon monoxide poisoning.
On Sunday, Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 W. 900 North near Etna Green just after 3 p.m.
State police Trooper Aaron Price found the blue 2008 Ford with an unresponsive man identified as Robert Bontrager, 18, of Rome City, in the driver's seat. Two other teens were also unresponsive in the back seat — Karen Miller, 16, of Topeka, and Nathan Yoder, 16, of Topeka. All three teenagers were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Kosciusko County Coroners' Office oversaw autopsies on Monday that were performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne.
Preliminary indicators point toward carbon monoxide poisoning, but toxicology results are pending.
This investigation is ongoing. The families have been notified.