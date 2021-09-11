GOSHEN — Two people were shot at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in Goshen.
Goshen police reported they received reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Windsor Lane in the Twin Pines mobile home park along Wilden Avenue and when investigating found a male and female had been struck by bullets. They were transported to Goshen Hospital and then airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.
Police said there were multiple reports of property damage due to the gunfire but they believe the shots were targeting “specific individuals.”
Names of the victims had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.
