Three teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Goshen Thursday morning.
A car driven by Megan Runge, 16, Goshen, collided with a pickup truck driven by Charles Pearson, Mishawaka, at C.R. 32 and C.R. 15 around 10:30 a.m. In a news release, Elkhart County police said Runge had pulled out in front of Pearson when the crash occurred.
Runge and two 17-year-old girls who were passengers in her car were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, the release shows. Runge was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way and for a learner’s permit violation.
Pearson did not report any injuries. He was cited for driving with a suspended license, the release shows
Earlier in the morning, four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash near Elkhart.
A tractor-trailer driven by Juan Delgado-Hans, Elkhart, rear-ended a car driven by Alexandria Garcia, Goshen, while Garcia and other drivers were stopped at the light on Ind. 19 at C.R. 26 around 7:35 a.m. Delgado-Hans’ truck then struck a van driven by Jimmy Barden, Goshen, and the van was pushed into the rear of another van driven by Zachery Smallwood, Goshen, at the intersection, Elkhart County police said in a separate release.
Garcia was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for hip pain. Smallwood and a passenger in his van, Michael Michaud, Elkhart, went to Elkhart General Hospital on their own to receive treatment, police said. Barden did not report any injuries.
Delgado-Hans was also taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, police said. He was also cited for disregarding a traffic light.
