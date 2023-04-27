NAPPANEE — Two candidates, Dustin Geyer and Jeremy Beach, are vying for the title of the Republican nominee for the Nappanee Common Council District 4 election.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each.
DUSTIN GEYER
Age: 41
City: Nappanee
Education: Master’s degree in Business Administration
Employment: Patrick Industries
Family, hobbies, etc.: wife, three children, enjoys skiing, everything outdoors, and traveling with family.
No response was received from Beach as of press time.
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Nappanee Common Council. The questions and candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as a member of the Nappanee Common Council?
Geyer: Nappanee is a great place to live and raise a family. Nappanee also continues to grow its business sector that provides high-paying jobs for our community. I want to continue to do my part to cultivate both of these aspects in any way that I can to keep Nappanee growing.
Question 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Geyer: My business experience, conservative fiscal responsibility and track record of serving the Nappanee community are well suited to serve on city council.
Question 3: If (re)elected to the school board, what would some of your top goals be when it comes to the position?
Geyer: Help cultivate an economic climate to attract new, high paying jobs to Nappanee, support redevelopment initiatives to continue to support our existing small businesses.