GOSHEN — Two candidates, Bill Gard and Bill Malone, are vying to claim the title of the Republican nominee for the Goshen mayoral election.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the Republican candidates seeking the Goshen mayor’s seat.
Below is some background information, plus the submitted responses from the candidate who responded.
BILL GARD
Age: 55
Education: high school graduate, some college
Employment: retired
Family, hobbies, etc.: three children — two alive, one deceased; trains and model railroading, sports, baseball
BILL MALONE
Age: 74
Education: bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from Bradley University, plus some graduate work in technical education
Employment: 50 years at Gleason Industrial, vice president and general manager; owns and manages the “Malone” family farm in Albia, Iowa (homesteaded in 1858); U.S. Army — Reserve Artillery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, commissioned officer.
Family, hobbies, etc.: wife, Sharon, who taught first and second grades at Parkside Elementary School for 22 years; three daughters, Kathryn, Kortney and Kelsey, all of whom are Goshen High School graduates; and six grandchildren, two attending Prairie View Elementary and one attending Goshen Middle School. Malone has a private pilot’s license, is a member of Goshen Jaycees, a Grand Knight of St. John’s Council Knights of Columbus, an usher at Notre Dame football stadium for 14 years, a liaison for Catholic students at Goshen College. He also exercises regularly (12,000 hours) at Goshen College, has sat on the Goshen City Tree Board for six years, and is a 40-year volunteer for harness races at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Goshen mayor. The questions and candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to be Goshen’s mayor?
Gard: To make a change, to make a difference, to make the City of Goshen the town that everyone wants to live in.
Malone: I believe that a community where people and businesses feel safe and government offices are seen as people and business friendly is key to a successful city administration. I believe that a change at the top is necessary. Thirty-four years of a one-party rule of the mayor’s office is not good for Goshen. Goshen needs to be seen as a community that hears and respects all voices. A full community consensus to obtain greater safety, have better traffic flow and to spend our money wisely is to be our number one priority.
Question 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Gard: I am ex-military and law enforcement and security. I have been in lower and upper management. I know how to talk to people and know how to treat them.
Malone: Fifty years of managing a multimillion dollar manufacturing operation of over 150 employees. Problem-solver — three patents in my name. Things “outside of the box” to solve problems. Maintains transparency for all with no hidden agendas.
Question 3: If elected mayor, what would some of your top goals be when it comes to the position?
Gard: To improve the police department and fire department, to make them state-of-the-art; to bring more programs for kids (like) sports; bring the Latin American community closer; bring the South Shore and Amtrak to Goshen and improve the bus system in the city; have programs for elderly, veterans, and single parents; bring more businesses to Goshen and have more affordable housing; improve the healthcare for Goshen and improve the school system; and I have more plans to make Goshen better.
Malone: 1. Improve safety in our neighborhoods whereby parents will not be afraid to let their children leave their property. Any improvement will be much better than the constant decline which we are experiencing. 2. Improve traffic flow through Goshen so we do not have immense backups around Pike Street. We need a much better consensus of timing of traffic lights. 3. The property tax burden on Goshen taxpayers needs to decrease. The property tax increases just received are unbearable to many taxpayers.