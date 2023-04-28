ELKHART — Two candidates, Dwight Fish and Jay Little, are vying to claim the title of the Democratic nominee for the Elkhart Common Council District 4 election.
The Goshen News recently sent candidate questionnaires to each of the candidates seeking the District 4 seat on the Elkhart Common Council.
Below is some background information, plus the submitted responses from Fish.
DWIGHT FISH
Age: 68
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Purdue University
Employment: retired
Family, hobbies, etc.: woodworking, gardening, politics, travel
In addition to their biographical information, each candidate was asked to answer three questions relating to their candidacy for Elkhart Common Council. The questions and candidate’s responses are as follows:
Question 1: Please tell us, why do you want to serve as a member of the Elkhart Common Council?
Fish: I want to continue serving the city and building on the successes like the Tolson Center Community Center, infrastructure-building, and support for the police and fire departments who have helped increase our quality of place in Elkhart.
Question 2: What are your qualifications for this position? Why do you feel you would be the best person for the job?
Fish: I have been elected over the past two terms and have been able to help taxpayers understand their tax dollars are being used to improve the place that they live and deliver services in the most cost-effective way. I have been able to represent the residents of the fourth district by working with city departments to maximize their requests for results at the “sidewalk” level.
Question 3: If (re)elected to the school board, what would some of your top goals be when it comes to the position?
Fish: I want to use state and federal support programs to build an alternative energy platform to stabilize energy cost to hold the cost of government in check. There are many infrastructure projects to continue developing for the highest level of service to taxpayers.
As of press time Little had not responded.